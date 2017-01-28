National Newswatch

PMO says Canadian dual citizens can travel freely to the U.S. despite Trump travel ban

By — Jan 28 2017

Canadian citizens can travel freely to the United States despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration order that bans visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

The news comes hours after the U.S. State Department told CBC News the 90-day travel ban covers all people who have a nationality or dual nationality with Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen — which would include tens of thousands of Canadians.

“We have been assured that Canadian citizens travelling on Canadian passport will be dealt with ‎in the usual process,” Kate Purchase, spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office, said in a statement.

