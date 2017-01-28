PMO says Canadian dual citizens can travel freely to the U.S. despite Trump travel ban

Canadian citizens can travel freely to the United States despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration order that bans visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

The news comes hours after the U.S. State Department told CBC News the 90-day travel ban covers all people who have a nationality or dual nationality with Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen — which would include tens of thousands of Canadians.

“We have been assured that Canadian citizens travelling on Canadian passport will be dealt with ‎in the usual process,” Kate Purchase, spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office, said in a statement.