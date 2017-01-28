Refugees still welcome in Canada: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets 16-month-old Madeleine Jamkossian, right, and her father Kevork Jamkossian, refugees fleeing the Syrian civil war, during their arrival at Pearson International airport, in Toronto, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reassuring refugees they will still be welcome in Canada despite a U.S. ban on Muslim travellers and refugees.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Trudeau said Canada will continue to welcome refugees and immigrants.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength,” he said on Twitter. The tweet was followed by a photo of the prime minister greeting the first planeload of government sponsored Syrian refugees at the Toronto International Airport in December 2015.