Refugees still welcome in Canada: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reassuring refugees they will still be welcome in Canada despite a U.S. ban on Muslim travellers and refugees.
In a series of tweets Saturday, Trudeau said Canada will continue to welcome refugees and immigrants.
“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength,” he said on Twitter. The tweet was followed by a photo of the prime minister greeting the first planeload of government sponsored Syrian refugees at the Toronto International Airport in December 2015.