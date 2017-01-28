Report on struggling news business is responsible, high-minded, and profoundly wrong

Ben Hecht knew a thing or two about journalism. As an old reporter himself — in the early years of the twentieth century, he was what was then called a second-floor man, whose job was indeed “to steal pictures off old ladies,” if necessary by climbing in the second-floor window — he was fond of it. But he was under no illusions about it.

It has always been disreputable, it has always been partisan, and it has often been wrong, sometimes deliberately so. The case for journalism is not that it is responsible, civic-minded or devoted to the public good. It can be, but we do not depend on it being so. The case for journalism is that out of the jumble of petty vendettas, axe-grinding, spin, and self-promotion that make up the news — that daily collision between the interests and obsessions of its readers and the egos and ambitions of its writers — something close to an accurate composite portrait of th