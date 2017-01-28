Rona Ambrose lauds Canada-U.S. trade advantage over Mexico

Canada has an advantage over Mexico when it comes to its trade relationships with the United States, interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose says, following meetings in Washington, D.C. last week.

Ambrose says the Canada-U.S. free trade agreement, which was the predecessor to the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement, puts Canada in a better position than Mexico.

“We don’t start from scratch,” Ambrose said in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period, in an interview to air Sunday morning.