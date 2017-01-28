Trump bans Canadian dual citizens from 7 Muslim-majority countries from U.S.

Canadian citizens who are also citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries have been banned from entering the United States by President Donald Trump in a massive break from the traditional free flow of travellers between citizens of the two countries.

The countries targeted by Trump’s 90-day ban are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Tens of thousands of Canadians have dual citizenship in one of them.

Trump’s Friday order even bars entry to the U.S. by permanent residents with “green cards” who are also citizens of one of the countries. That means, for example, that an Iranian-Canadian green card holder who makes her home in Chicago cannot come to Canada to visit her parents and then cross back over the U.S. border.