Trump: ‘We don’t want them here’

President Donald Trump’s seismic move to ban more than 130 million people from the United States and to deny entry to all refugees reverberated worldwide Saturday, as chaos and confusion rippled through US law enforcement agencies, airports and foreign capitals trying to grasp the US’s new policy.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, where passengers can often spot the Statue of Liberty on their descent into New York, two Iraqis who had been granted visas to enter the US were detained and prevented from exiting the airport. Customs and Border Protection officials cited Trump’s new executive order, which bans citizens of Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries — a total of at least 134 million people — from entering the US for the next 90 days. It also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

One of the men, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, worked with the US governmen