Trump’s ‘extreme vetting’ order sows seeds of panic

Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration to the US from countries in the war-torn Middle East is causing panic among refugees.

Tom Jensen, an immigration lawyer in Washington DC, spent a good portion of his day Wednesday on the phone to a frantic client in Iraq.

Jensen was trying to show the man – an Iraqi national who sold supplies to the US military for many years during their time in Baghdad – how to buy a plane ticket online. The man has never flown before.

The man – whom Jensen does not want to name – and his family earned admittance to the US under the Special Immigrant Visa programme, reserved for Iraqi and Afghan nationals who worked for the US military during the conflicts there, often as translators and interpreters. Jensen’s client had been threatened repeatedly, first by insurgents and then by the so-called Islamic State, and Jensen briefly lost touch with the family after they fled.