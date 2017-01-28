With Donald Trump, the word ‘lie’ finally enters the mainstream media lexicon

When Justin Trudeau, during the last election, dismissed the $15 billion worth of military materiel being manufactured in Canada for export to Saudi Arabia as “Jeeps,” he uttered a verifiable falsehood. It was simply untrue.

The vehicles are armoured warfighting machines, equipped with medium and heavy machine guns and cannons capable of firing heavy shells and missiles. Trudeau must have known that. If he didn’t, he was negligent, or stupid, or both.

But was it a lie?

Journalists mocked Trudeau, and debunked the statement to the point where it must have embarrassed him, but no respectable news outlet called it a lie or Trudeau a liar. It was treated as political hyperbole – spin.

Stephen Harper got the same treatment for some of his dodgier declarations (see: Mike Duffy affair). So have other prime ministers.