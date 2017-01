5 dead after shooting at Quebec City mosque: mosque president

A shooting at a Quebec City mosque Sunday night has left five people dead and others wounded.

It occurred at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, the mosque’s president told media. Local reports say the 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. ET.

“Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” said the mosque‘s president, Mohamed Yangui.

Police say two people have been arrested, but have not confirmed the number of dead or wounded.