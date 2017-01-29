Armed forces deployed to hardest hit areas in the wake of N.B. storm: premier

SHIPPAGAN, N.B. — New Brunswick's premier says the military is sending between 100 and 150 troops to help with recovery efforts in the areas that have been hardest hit by last week's ice storm.

Brian Gallant told a news conference in Shippagan Sunday that soldiers are being deployed over the next 24 hours to support local authorities by going door-to-door to check in on residents, clear debris and distribute water and other essentials.

Gallant says discussions of cost have been put aside until after the crisis as the safety of residents continues to be top priority.

New Brunswick Power reported that more than 25,000 customers were affected by the outages Sunday, the bulk of them on the Acadian peninsula, where the impact of Wednesday's storm has been most severe.

The military aid comes after the Canadian Armed Forces sent in a recon team Saturday to see how to best direct their efforts in response to the premier's request for federal assistance.

The Canadian Press