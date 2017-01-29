Canadian tech community issues call for visas for people displaced by Trump

An open letter signed by members of Canada’s tech community is calling for the federal government to offer visas to people whose lives have been left in limbo because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

The letter is organized by the group Tech Without Borders and it praises Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s message that Canada will remain inclusive to all nationalities.

But the letter calls for further action, and requests a visa that would allow displaced people to live and work in Canada, with access to benefits until they can complete the application process for permanent residency, if they choose.

Jennifer Moss, who co-founded a tech company based in Waterloo, Ont., and speaks for Tech Without Borders, said the visa could help people who work in the tech sector in the U.S. but can’t get back to their jobs.

The group said the letter has been signed by senior Canadian leaders at Shopify, Google and Facebook.

“If you’re not interested in keeping people that are extremely talented, intelligent, brilliant minds from all around the world, and turning them away at the borders, we’re happy to take those people in our country,” Moss said about the immigration order, which blocks people who hold passports from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said the Canadian government has been getting clarification from the U.S. about the new policy, and will monitor developments before making decisions on actions such as visas.

“We have always been welcome to those coming to Canada to