Canadian tech community issues call for visas for people displaced by Trump

WATERLOO, Ont. — An open letter signed by members of Canada's tech community is calling for the federal government to offer visas to people whose lives have been left in limbo because of U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

The letter is organized by the group Tech Without Borders.

It praises Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message that Canada will remain inclusive to all nationalities.

But the letter calls for further action, and requests a visa that would allow displaced people to live and work in Canada, with access to benefits until they can complete the application process for permanent residency if they choose.

Jennifer Moss, who co-founded a tech company based in Waterloo and speaks for Tech Without Borders, says the visa could help people who work in the tech sector in the U.S but can't get back to their jobs.

Moss says her group sprung up literally overnight in response to the immigration order, which has banned people who hold passports from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

The group says the letter has been signed by senior leaders at Shopify, Google, Facebook in Canada.

The Canadian Press