Despite setbacks, a case remains to build TransCanada’s Energy East pipeline

A resurrection of TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL pipeline is seen by some in the energy industry as the end of the company’s Energy East proposal. It may not be.

If Keystone XL and two other oil export pipelines recently approved by Ottawa get built, the case for the $15.7-billion Energy East project takes a hit based on transport capacity needs alone, but other factors remain at play that help make the case for the contentious West-East project. They include economic benefits to oil producers from having access to multiple markets as well as increased energy security in Eastern Canada, which is largely dependent on imported crude.