Jason Kenney reacts to Trump executive order

Former Minister of Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism and current PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney wrote a Twitter essay on U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order issuing a 90-day travel ban on citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The executive order also suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

Following the order, a partial, temporary stay was issued barring the deportation of visitors with valid visas.

1/ Just spoke to a former staffer of mine who was raised in Iran. Immigrated to Canada at 14, he ran as a Conservative for Parliament at 19.