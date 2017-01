‘Look north’: Muslim Gold Star father’s message to Trump

Khizr Khan, the American Gold Star father who gave an impassioned speech against Donald Trump’s proposed Muslim immigration ban during last year’s Democratic National Convention, says he hopes the U.S. president can learn from how Canada treats immigrants.

Khan, whose son was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq, told CTV’s Question Period Host Evan Solomon that he learned, during a recent trip to Toronto, that immigrants north of the border are often called “new Canadians.”