More protests against Trump’s immigration policies planned

More angry protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies are set for Sunday across the country after hundreds of demonstrators converged on airports the day before.

Protests are scheduled today in Washington, Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago, mostly at airports.

The protesters come amid turmoil caused by the travel ban, issued by Trump on Friday night and barring entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. Part of the ban was halted by a judge in a federal court in New York on Saturday.