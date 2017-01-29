Premier Notley focusing more on Alberta, less on other parties

Plans for a new, united right-wing party in Alberta are not something Premier Rachel Notley is putting much focus on, she said during a visit to Calgary Saturday.

Notley was in town to celebrate the start of Chinese New Year, and said her concerns surround making life better for Albertans during tough economic times, not worrying about what other political parties in the province are doing.

“I haven’t been spending a of lot time focusing on that because I’ve been elected to lead the province,” the NDP leader said. “Our government is focused on helping Alberta through these difficult times and making progress.

“The other parties, however many there are