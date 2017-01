Raptors’ DeRozan returns against Orlando after missing 3 games with ankle injury

TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan returned to the Toronto Raptors' lineup on Sunday, after missing three games with a sprained right ankle.

The three-time all-star was slated to start against the visiting Orlando Magic.

DeRozan suffered the injury in the Raptors' home loss to Phoenix a week ago, after landing on teammate Jonas Valanciunas's foot.

He leads the team offensively, averaging 27.9 points a game.

The Canadian Press