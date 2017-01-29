Tech leaders condemn Trump’s immigrant ban

The ink was barely dry on President Trump’s sweeping immigration order Friday when the backlash from the tech industry began.

Four of America’s biggest tech companies warned their employees about the ban. And leaders throughout the industry, where foreign-born entrepreneurs are central to its success, condemned the decree.

The executive order bans about 134 million people from entering the U.S.

Google (GOOGL, Tech30) sent out a memo to its employees urging anyone with a visa or green card from one of the banned countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — to cancel any travel plans.

“Please do not travel outside of the U.S. until the ban is lifted. While the entry restriction is currently only in place for 90 days, it could be extended with little or no warning,” the memo, which was reviewed by CNN, reads.