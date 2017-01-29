Transparent Trump gives Ottawa an advantage

Jaime Watt

It was as contentious a beginning to a presidency as it was inauspicious. With the world already on edge, Donald Trump’s administration spent much of its first week arguing with the media and, by extension, the public over the size of the crowd at his inauguration compared to that of the one at Barack Obama’s.

In a spectacular display, Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer was sent out on Saturday to insist to a crowd of disbelieving journalists that their eyes had deceived them and that they had, in fact (or perhaps in “alt fact”), witnessed the largest crowd ever seen at an inauguration.

It was blatantly untrue. In actual fact, it was a bald-face lie. Watching Spicer haplessly try to convince a room of experienced journalists – from the presidential press secretary’s lecturn, no less – of what both he and they knew to be a fabrication was as surreal as it was disorienting.

It was pure Trumpian politics.