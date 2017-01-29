Trudeau deflects and downplays Trump’s danger to Canada

On Trump and trade, are the Trudeau Liberals gripped by wishful thinking?

It’s “impossible to imagine,” Trudeau recently said, any trade action by Trump against Canada that “wouldn’t significantly harm jobs in the United States as well as in Canada.”

He’s probably right. A recent analysis from the C.D. Howe Institute makes exactly that point.

But it’s irrelevant. Trump’s goal isn’t shared economic growth. It’s to be the biggest bully on the block and take what he wants. There might be casualties – but that’s the price of plunder.

And so the implication of Trudeau’s theory – that inter-connected economies mean Trump won’t attack – is wishful thinking.