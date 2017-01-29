Trudeau must speak for Canada

Donald Trump signed a far-reaching but unclear executive order at eight minutes before five on Friday, which led to chaos at airports on Saturday as officials detained Muslim travellers, including many with green cards.

The State Department said the policy would apply to everyone from seven Muslim countries, even if they happen to have a second passport, from, for example, Canada.

That was all anyone knew until Saturday afternoon, when Daniel Jean, Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser, managed to get Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, on the phone, to ask him whether the travel ban applied to Canadians.

At a Sunday afternoon briefing in Ottawa, Jean told reporters that he learned about the executive order from the news.