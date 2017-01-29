Trump communication confusion causes historic policy paralysis in Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have taken to Twitter this weekend to defend immigration and diversity, but behind the scenes there’s a formidable ghost bedevilling the machinery of Canadian government — Donald Trump.

The U.S. president’s way of communicating — Tweets, various interview musings and executive order pronouncements — have upended the traditional, time-honoured way of conducting the business of Canada’s relations with its largest trading partner and top ally.

The effect, sources tell The Canadian Press, is historic because the usual way that Canada and most western governments would make foreign policy has been thrown out the window.

The bottom line, they say, is the absence of something very basic — paper.

Trump’s first week in the White House has done away with the usual formula of public administration.

In the pre-Trump world, a foreign government would make an announcement — state its intent to do something — then the paper would follow. That usually meant a written, well-considered policy statement on the way forward, or a piece of legislation that was designed to get the job done.

Canadian bureaucrats would then in turn draft