Two found dead in house fire in southwest Ontario

Two bodies have been discovered at a house fire in Dawn-Euphemia Township in southwest Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the residence early Sunday morning.

Police say the identities of those inside have not been confirmed.

The OPP is securing the residence for the Fire Marshall's Office, but it's to early to know the cause.

Dawn-Euphemia Township is located in Lambton county near Chatham-Kent.

The Canadian Press