18 MPs called out for heckling in the House of Commons during fall sitting

By — Jan 30 2017

“Answer the question, Pam.”

It happens rarely, but sometimes the Hansard official transcript records the content of a heckle hurled across the aisle of the House of Commons during question period — as it did on Dec. 6, when Conservative MP Garnett Genuis was displeased with the response he was getting from Pamela Goldsmith-Jones over on the government benches.

“No, no, that’s all talk. You’re not doing it,” NDP MP David Christopherson said on Dec. 13 in response to Navdeep Bains, the minister of innovation, science and economic development.

