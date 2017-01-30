A vintage call for government to aid struggling mainstream media

Canadian governments have long subsidized media. They still do.

As the authors of The Shattered Mirror, the latest jeremiad on the state of newspapers in Canada, put it: “Those who fear that the state will take up residence in the newsrooms of the nation, should recognize it has been well-ensconced there for a long time.”

Those subsidies include an income tax provision that favours domestic magazines and newspapers plus a periodicals fund that subsidizes magazines (including big ones).

On the electronic front, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission exists not only to regulate broadcasters but to protect them.