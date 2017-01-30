Ethics, economy and Trump’s travel ban to dominate as MPs begin new session today

Ethics, the economy and a U.S. immigration and travel crackdown will dominate debate as MPs return to work today after a six-week winter break.

The Liberal government begins the new session with a refreshed front bench, a shuffled slate of parliamentary secretaries and a new U.S. administration under President Donald Trump.

Trump touched off global outrage and protests on the weekend with an executive order to impose a temporary travel ban on refugees and nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries. On Sunday, the NDP called on the government to hold an emergency debate on the impact of the order on Canadian travellers.

The Conservatives will also be pressing the government to present a clear plan to ensure Canadians aren’t caught in the crosshairs of the U.S. policy.

The Official Opposition will als