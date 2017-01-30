Five stories in the news today, Jan. 30

ATTACK ON QUEBEC CITY MOSQUE LEAVES 6 DEAD, 8 INJURED

An attack on a Quebec City mosque has left six people dead and eight others injured. Provincial police say two suspects were arrested shortly after Sunday night's mass shooting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard have both denounced the carnage as a "terrorist attack." A joint terrorism task force that includes provincial police, the RCMP and Montreal police has been assigned to the case.

U.S. TRAVEL BAN EXPECTED TO DOMINATE QUESTION PERIOD

The Trudeau government is trying to calm fears about America's new travel ban as the opposition New Democrats press for an emergency Commons debate on the issue. The ban targets seven Muslim majority countries. But Ottawa says it's been assured that Canadians with dual citizenship or valid residency cards will not be barred at the U.S. border. Protests against the travel ban are planned today at the American embassy in Ottawa and at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.

MILITARY DEPLOYING SOLDIERS TO AID NB ICE STORM VICTIMS

Some 200 soldiers are being deployed in northeastern New Brunswick today as part of the emergency response to last week's devastating ice storm. Premier Brian Gallant says the troops are headed to areas hardest hit by power outages to help local authorities check on residents, clear debris, and distribute basic necessities. Thousands of people in the province remain without electricity.

QUESTIONS ARISE OVER PIPELINE LEAK DETECTION

A pipeline spill in Saskatchewan is shining a spotlight on problems associated with detecting leaks. It's an issue that will become more important with approvals in place to build the Trans Mountain expansion and Line 3 replacement. The Washington-based group Pipeline Safety Trust says the current leak detection measures that companies use aren't particularly effective.

B.C. OFFICIAL CALLS FOR PRESCRIPTION HEROIN

Prescribing heroin to prevent overdose deaths may seem to clash with common sense. But B.C.'s health officer supports the idea. Drug overdose deaths in British Columbia have soared over the past two years. And Dr. Perry Kendall says European studies have clearly shown that using medicinal heroin in treatment programs can significantly lower fatalities from illicit drugs, as well as disease linked to intravenous drug use.

The Canadian Press