Former Manitoba MLA to help new Canadians, indigenous people, embrace business

WINNIPEG — A former NDP member of the Manitoba legislature who had been touted as a possible contender for the party leadership has entered the world of business.

Kevin Chief is now the vice-president of the Business Council of Manitoba, an independent organization which promotes economic growth and community development.

The council says in a release that the former politician will be taking on a number of roles, including helping new Canadians and members of the indigenous community play a greater role in the economy.

Chief was first elected in 2011 as the member for Winnipeg's Point Douglas constituency and was easily re-elected in last year's provincial vote.

He resigned from office earlier this month, saying he wanted to spend more time with his young family.

Premier Brian Pallister has until July to call a byelection. (CJOB)

The Canadian Press