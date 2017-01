‘Hidden Figures,’ Denzel Washington and the biggest winners at the SAG Awards 2017

The funniest, warmest, darkest and most important movies and TV shows were celebrated Sunday night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The lesser-known award show, which typically serves as an indicator of who will walk away happy at the Oscars on Feb. 26, allows actors and actresses for vote for their peers: Hollywood stars honor the best they have to offer.

Here’s a full list of the nominees: