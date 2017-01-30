How new Canadians can learn to like it here

What would help a new Canadian feel at home in this country? I was trying to assemble a small home library for a Syrian migrant family of five being sponsored by my union, Unifor, and supported by a group of co-workers. I mean, anyone can buy towels, right?

Three hours later, I was surrounded by wobbly stacks of books and a sense of failure.

I don’t know what 13-year-old boys like, but it won’t be The Stone Angel. The book of the moment, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s TaleThe Handmaid’s Tale, will likely horrify them. Will Grammar for Grownups offend? Is poetry helpful for those with little English, or merely obscure? I am confident only of the huge Oxford Illustrated Dictionary. It has photos of moose and diagrams of snowboards, the semaphore alphabet and the human adrenal gland. And I finally know what a capacitor is. Useful.