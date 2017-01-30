Jihadist groups praise Trump’s travel ban as a victory for their cause

Jihadist groups on Sunday celebrated the Trump administration’s ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying the new policy validates their claim that the United States is at war with Islam.

Comments posted to pro-Islamic State social media accounts predicted that U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order would persuade American Muslims to side with the extremists. One posting hailed the president as “the best caller to Islam,” while others predicted that Trump would soon launch a new war in the Middle East.