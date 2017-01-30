Kevin O’Leary says he would force N.S. to allow fracking

Conservative Party leadership frontrunner and television personality Kevin O’Leary said if he’s elected Prime Minister he won’t let any provincial government get in the way of economic development.

This would include forcing Nova Scotia to end its ban on fracking, which has been in place since fall of 2014.

“I want to see development of natural gas, period, and it’s going to happen. This is the domain of each premier but at the end of the day, if their policies are not pro-jobs then they’ll have to deal with me. That’s how I lead,” O’Leary told the Chronicle Herald during an interview.