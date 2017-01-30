Leaders react to Quebec City mosque deadly attack

Leaders throughout Canada and around the world have condemned a Sunday night attack at a mosque in Quebec City that left six people dead and 19 wounded. Here are their reactions.

———

"It's a very, very big tragedy for us. We have a sadness we cannot express." — Mohamed Labidi, the vice-president of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, the mosque at the centre of Sunday night's attack.

———

"Quebec Muslims are frightened right now. We are urgently waiting for answers as to how and why such a tragedy could occur." — Haroun Bouazzi, president of AMAL-Quebec, a Muslim human-rights group based on Montreal.

———

"Today there are no political parties, we all speak with the same voice. All Quebecers are united in the solidarity that we are witnessing today." — Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard

———

"I am very disturbed by this cowardly act of terror ... Except for our Indigenous people, all of us have come from somewhere else in this country and that diversity is our strength. No one should ever have to fear worshipping their god in Canada." — Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne

———

"I condemn the horrendous attack on the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, and stand in solidarity with the victims, their families, and all people of Quebec. This is an unspeakable tragedy." — Toronto Mayor John Tory

———

"These people were just that: people. Ordinary Canadians. They were brothers, uncles, fathers and friends. These were people of faith, community and in the blink of an eye they were robbed of their lives in an act of brutal violence." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

———

"An attack against a place of worship, against people praying in a mosque is an attack on these very freedoms. It negates the principles on which Canada was founded." — interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose

———

"This is not the Canada we believe in, it's not the type of society we want to live in. Canada is a country of diversity, peace and inclusion. We cannot and we will not tolerate hate and violence." — NDP Leader Tom Mulcair

———

"The world looks at Canada as a beacon of hope and peace, not just because of our diversity, but because we celebrate and embrace it. That is our greatest strength — and must not change. As Canadians, we must speak up in the face of rising intolerance and hatred." — British Columbia Premier Christy Clark

———

"Canada is a welcoming and diverse country and I stand with my colleague and friend, Premier Philippe Couillard in embracing the values of a multicultural society." — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil

———

"It's just unspeakably horrific that this shooting has occurred, that lives have been lost and so many others have been injured." — Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall

———

"The Holy Father firmly condemns the violence that engenders such suffering, and begs the Lord for the gift of mutual respect and peace." — Pope Francis

———

"If the killers intended to set people of different faiths against each other or to divide them, they must not and will not succeed in that. We stand in mourning beside the Muslim community in Quebec." — German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert

———

"Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together." — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

———

"It was the Quebecois spirit of peace and openness that the terrorists wanted to harm ... France stands at the sides of the victims and their families." — French President Francois Hollande

———

"Houses of worship are safe havens for communities to come together in prayer, making this attack especially heinous. An attack on one faith group is an attack on all of us." — Canadian Rabbinic Caucus

———

"Standing together, our determination to reject this hatred will be the most powerful response to intolerance and violence." — David J. Cape, chair of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs

———

"In times like this, we need to reflect on our shared Canadian values of diversity, respect and religious tolerance. We urge a continued dialogue among all Canadians to reassert these values that underpin our nation." — Muslim Association of Canada

———

The Canadian Press