Michael Chong: Time To Say ‘Enough’ To Politicians Who ‘Normalize Hate’

A day after six Muslims were gunned down at a Quebec City mosque, a Conservative leadership hopeful has come out swinging against politicians who “normalize hate.”

“This mosque attack is no accident,” wrote Michael Chong in a tweet Monday evening, referring to the deadly assault on the Centre culturel islamique de Quebec on Sunday.

“It’s a direct result of demagogues and wannabe demagogues playing to fears and prejudices.”