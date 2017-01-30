Millions of Canadians will pay at least $1,000 more if Ottawa taxes health and dental plans, study finds

The debate about the taxation of health and dental benefits has, to this point, been an academic argument about fairness and tax efficiency.

But it’s about to get intensely political, as Canada’s doctors and dentists tell voters exactly how much the move to tax plans that cover prescription drugs, dental and vision care might cost them.

The very public lobbying campaign aimed at persuading the government to drop any plans it may have to tax health care not provided under provincial systems will kick into high gear when the House of Commons resumes next week.

The Canadian Dental Association reports that 50,000 protest emails have already been sent to local MPs and Bill Morneau, the finance minister, through its www.donttaxmyhealthbenefits.ca online petition.