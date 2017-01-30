MPs to hold emergency debate on Trump travel ban Tuesday

MPs will hold an emergency debate in the House of Commons Tuesday on the impact of a travel and immigration crackdown in the U.S.

House Speaker Geoff Regan granted the request from NDP MP Jenny Kwan, who said the executive order imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will have “disastrous” implications for travellers around the world, including those fleeing persecution, conflict and war.

“Canadians are staunch defenders of human rights, and they reject a ban based on race, religion or country of birth implemented by our closest ally and neighbour,” she said, noting the matter needs the “immediate attention” of the House.

The debate will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.