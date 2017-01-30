Peter Capaldi to leave Doctor Who

Actor Peter Capaldi is stepping down from the lead role in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who.

Capaldi shocked fans by making the announcement during a BBC Radio 2 show with presenter Jo Whiley.

He said he will leave Doctor Who at the end of the year. “I feel it’s time to move on,” he said.

The 58-year-old Glasgow-born star became the 12th actor to play the Doctor in 2013.

While speaking about the forthcoming 10th series, he said it would be his last.

“I feel sad, I love Doctor Who, it is a fantastic programme to work on,” he said. “It can’t praise the people I work with more highly, but I have always been someone that did a lot of different things.”