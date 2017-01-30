Trudeau calls Quebec City incident a ‘terrorist attack’

QUEBEC — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling the fatal shooting at a Quebec City mosque a "terrorist attack."

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge," he said in a statement.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.

Police said there were deaths and injuries but they didn't say how many victims there were.

They said two suspects were in custody.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard also called the incident a terrorist attack and said the national assembly will lower flags to half-mast.

Mohamed Yangui, president of the mosque, said he was told by witnesses that five people had been killed.

A live video feed on a Facebook page of the mosque showed images of multiple police vehicles and yellow police tape.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tweeted he was deeply saddened by the loss of life.

Couillard called the attack "barbaric violence."

"All our solidarity is with those who are close to the victims, the injured and their families," he said.

Neighbourhood resident Carol-Ann Andrews said such an attack was "pretty surprising" for Quebec City.

"My thoughts went immediately to what was happening in the United States with all the laws and all the immigrants that are not allowed to come back," she said.

"Unfortunately there are people in the world whose minds are not totally OK so it could have given them an idea to get rid of other people. It's pathetic."

Asked whether she feels safe, she replied, "We're not safe anywhere any more."

Police blocked the area off, while a coffee shop stayed open beyond normal hours and served free coffee. The mosque is across the street from a big stone church

In Montreal, a vigil is planned for 6 p.m. on Monday night outside the Parc subway station

The mosque in question had a pig's head left outside the building last June.

The head was wrapped in paper and accompanied by a note that read "Bonne (sic) appetit."

The Canadian Press