Quebec man, company convicted in illegal polar bear trade

A Quebec man and a taxidermy company have been fined for illegal trade in polar bear skins.

Marcel Parisien was fined $5,000 for selling two bear skins in 2013 without having proper documentation.

The company 3M Nature was also fined $5,000 for exporting those skins to British Columbia.

Environment Canada spokesman Sheldon Jordan says the convictions show Canada is serious about monitoring the hunt — even as the international trade in endangered species grows.

Jordan says two international attempts have already been made to ban the trade in polar bear parts.

The Canadian Press