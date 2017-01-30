Stock indexes fall back sharply, loonie up against U.S. dollar

TORONTO — The Toronto Stock Exchange and major U.S. stock markets took a step back in late-morning trading after either approaching or setting record highs last week.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 202.81 points to 15,373.00 after 90 minutes of trading, down 1.3 per cent from Friday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 204.53 points at 19,889.25, while the S&P 500 dropped 24.77 points at 2,269.92. The Nasdaq composite fell 77.61 points at 5,583.17.

Last week, the S&P/TSX index fell just short a record-high close, while the Dow Jones industrial average broke through 20,000 for the first time.

On commodity markets, the March crude contract fell 60 cents at US$52.57 per barrel and March natural gas contract dropped 12 cents at US$3.24 per mmBtu.

The April gold contract gained US$9.10 at US$1,200.20 an ounce and March copper contracts lost five cents at US$2.64 a pound.

The Canadian dollar gained 0.25 of a U.S. cent at 76.37 cents US.

The Canadian Press