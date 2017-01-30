Tensions flare as Koch promises to hold Trump accountable

Conservative patriarch Charles Koch and his vast network is vowing to oppose President Donald Trump if and when he deviates from their dedication to “free and open societies.”

This weekend alone, Koch raised concerns about whether the Republican president will adopt an “authoritarian” governing style. Koch’s chief lieutenants condemned the nascent administration’s plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure projects. And the Koch network’s many donors lashed out at Trump’s push to block immigration from several Muslim-majority countries.

“It doesn’t do any good for us to be positioned as hating whole classes of people,” said Erick Brimen, who, like the other 550 or so donors who gathered at a luxury California hotel this weekend, will pay at least $100,000 this year to fund Charles and David Koch’s nationwide network of policy and political organizations.

“What has made America great always is that this has been a place that has welcomed the best and the brightest,” said Brimen, a Venezuelan native who became a U.S. citizen last year and now manages a private equity firm. “The message needs to be very loud and clear that we continue to be such a place no matter where you come from.”

The sentiment was in line with a formal statement rele