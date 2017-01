‘The Voice’ Wanted Celine Dion Full Time

Celine Dion’s guest appearance on “The Voice” has been a long time coming, but it’s not going down exactly how the show originally wanted it … TMZ has learned.

Our ‘Voice’ sources tell us Celine’s been approached to do the gig a few times, but politely declined given the demanding schedule of her Las Vegas residency. We’re told she was first approached to be a full-time judge in the rotating chair like Adam Levine or Blake Shelton, but since it’s a several month-long commitment, Celine declined.