‘This shouldn’t happen here’: MP for Quebec riding where mosque attack took place

Joël Lightbound, the Liberal MP who represents the riding of Louis-Hébert, Que.—which is home to the mosque where Sunday night’s mass shooting took place—is calling on his colleagues and Canadians to be more conscious of the growing fear and division that is taking place across the country and North America.

Late Sunday evening, the news broke that a gunman had entered the Islamic cultural centre of Quebec City in Ste-Foy, Que. and began firing, ultimately leaving six dead, 19 wounded, and one shooter in custody.

“It calls for a greater consciousness, because there’s been a growing discourse that has been fostering the fear of others… we’ve heard some, for too long, fostering fear of others and division, and making generalizations,” Mr. Lightbound told The Hill Times from his riding on Monday afternoon.