Trudeau faces challenging day after Quebec City attack and chaos in U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces his most challenging days since election as the Commons resumes this afternoon in the face of a stunning attack in Quebec City, sweeping detentions south of the border and loud calls for Canada to step up and denounce U.S. President Donald Trump’s moves on immigration, security and trade

The country that thought it was exempt from a presidential ban that stranded tens of thousands of travellers from seven predominately Muslim nations was not exempt from violence that targeted Muslim mosque-goers Sunday night.

Across from Parliament Hill in Gatineau and in the U.S., police tightened security around mosques.