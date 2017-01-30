Trudeau must balance protecting Canada’s values and its jobs

In the space of a few months, Canada has emerged as the antithesis of Donald Trump’s America. We are trying to preserve shared national values of tolerance and diversity in the face of a President who is leading his country into a very dark place.

This is dangerous for us. If Mr. Trump sees Canada as an enemy, then he will lash out. The challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – the challenge, really, for all of us – is to preserve the multicultural, globally connected values that most Canadians share, while not antagonizing an administration that could do this country great harm.

The horrific shootings in Quebec City remind us that an undercurrent of hatred and intolerance runs beneath the surface in all societies, including ours. But most political and civic leaders in this country unite in opposing and trying to contain such threats. Mr. Trump, in contrast, exploits them.

From the day he announced his candidacy for president by describing illegal Mexican immigrants as “rapists,” to his executive order last Friday banning citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States, Mr. Trump has fomented fear and resentment in the name of national security.