Trudeau offers solidarity with Canada’s Muslim community after mosque attack

All of Canada is nursing a broken heart in solidarity with the country’s Muslim community following a deadly terrorist attack at a mosque in Quebec City, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

First in French and then in English, a solemn Trudeau delivered a heartfelt statement in the House of Commons — shortly after Parliament resumed following the Christmas break — to address what he called “a despicable act of terror.”

“To the more than 1 million Canadians who profess the Muslim faith, I want to say directly: we are with you; 36 million hearts are breaking with yours,” Trudeau said.

“Last night’s horrible crime against the Muslim community was an act of terror committed against Canada and against all Canadians. We will grieve with you, we will defend you, we will love you and we will stand with you.”

Other party leaders also addressed the Commons.

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said the attack struck at a basic Canadian freedom: the right to practise one’s faith, “to worship without fear.”

“This attack offers another sad reminder that our country is not immune to terrorism and it demonstrates we must always be vigilant against this threat,” Ambrose said.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said Canadians stand with their Muslim brothers and sisters.

“We mourn with you, we pray with you and promise we will stand united and fight against the forces of hatred, bigotry and Islamophobia and against those who peddle the politics of fear and division.”

Green party Leader Elizabeth May also urged solidarity. “Today,” she said, “we are all Muslims.”

Six people between the ages of 35 and 70 were killed in the bloody massacre that took place Sunday at the Centre culturel islamique de Quebec mosque in Quebec City’s Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

At least 12 other people were taken to hospital, two of whom w