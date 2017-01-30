Trump exploding the myth of American exceptionalism

If Americans still have anything left in common these angry days, it’s probably the shared fondness for their great American myths.

National legends are as American as cowboys and apple pie, burnished by re-telling into shared national stories.

The civilizing settler myth, for instance, casts brave Europeans imposing order on a wild and empty land. Indigenous peoples are savages to be subdued, never sovereign nations.

In the Horatio Alger myth, any American can rise from humble rags to golden riches through persistence and honest hard work.

There is also the myth of American exceptionalism, in which the United States is deemed to be different from and superior to all other countries because of its unique democracy, the envy of the world.

Millions of Americans cling to that durable myth, partly because there was a time when it was almost true. For about the first 100 years of its existence, citizens of the American republic enjoyed rights and freedoms little known in the age of autocrats and kings.

American exceptionalism celebrates the democratic ideal, while ignoring the fact that humans were kept as slaves. Slavery