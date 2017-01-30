‘We will hunt monsters’: Celebs slam Trump at SAG Awards

Hollywood once again used a major awards show to blast Donald Trump — this time calling him out during Sunday’s SAG Awards in the wake of his ban on immigration from some Muslim nations.

“This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American,” fumed Julia Louis-Dreyfus as she accepted a Screen Actors Guild statuette for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for HBO’s “Veep.”

“I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant,” she added. “My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I’m an American patriot and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes.”