‘We will open our hearts’: Trudeau urges love and unity in wake of deadly mosque shooting

Canada will respond to a “despicable act of terror” with open hearts and a show of unity, an emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Quebec mosque.

Delivering a formal statement in the House of Commons, Trudeau said the shooting that left six worshippers dead is an act of terror committed against Canada and all Canadians. Speaking directly to the country’s one million Muslims, he reassured them of their valued place in Canadian society.

“We are with you. Thirty-six million hearts are breaking with yours,” he said. “Know that we value you, you enrich our shared country in immeasurable ways. You’re home.”